Enable Ireland says steps taken to ensure minimum disruption due to strike

Enable Ireland says it has taken steps to ensure strike action in Kerry tomorrow will have minimum disruption for people who use their services.

Fórsa trade union served notice of industrial action on Enable Ireland services tomorrow Friday, 23rd September.

Enable Ireland provides services to 13,000 children and adults with disabilities from 40 locations in 14 counties.

The strike is part of the the Valuing Care, Valuing Community campaign, which is supported by SIPTU, Fórsa, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Enable Ireland says the campaign is to achieve pay parity with HSE employees, as its workers do similar work to colleagues in the HSE and other voluntary agencies.

It says raising funds for the requested 3% pay increase for its staff through fundraising and commercial income is not feasible, and it needs government support.

Trade union members will strike at Enable Ireland’s Adult Training Centre in Edward Street in Tralee tomorrow, from 9am to 5pm.

Enable Ireland says it has engaged with Fórsa to ensure minimum disruption to its services, but there will be an impact to the West Kerry Children’s Services.

The Kerry Adult Services will be closed all day, but anyone affected will be contacted.

Enable Ireland employees who are not Fórsa members, or non-Enable Ireland employees working in Enable Ireland settings, are not affected by this industrial action and will attend for work tomorrow.