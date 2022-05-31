Emergency services remain at scene of road traffic collision in South Kerry

Emergency services remain at the scene of a road traffic collision in South Kerry this lunchtime.

A crane, bus and car were involved in the crash which occurred at Loo Bridge, Kilgarvan.

The crash occurred at approximately at 11am and involved a car, bus and crane.

Advertisement

The collision occurred about 1 mile from Loo Bridge on the R569 road; that’s the road from Loo Bridge to Kenmare.

It’s believed the collision occurred when the crane, which was on the back of a truck, collided with a bus travelling in the opposite direction.

Seven people have been taken to hospital and it’s believed their injuries are not life-threatening.

Advertisement

The Garda Traffic Forensic Team are travelling to the scene and it’s expected the road will remain closed for several hours.

Diversions are in place via Moll’s Gap.

This is Jerry O'Sullivan's report from Loo Bridge for the 1 o'clock news.

Advertisement

The R569 road from Loo Bridge to Kilgarvan is CLOSED to traffic following an accident and traffic is being diverted.



Please use Moll's Gap road for Killarney to Kenmare traffic



Road may be closed for several hours@radiokerrynews

@NuachtBnG — Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) May 31, 2022