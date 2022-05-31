Advertisement
News

Emergency services remain at scene of road traffic collision in South Kerry

May 31, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Emergency services remain at scene of road traffic collision in South Kerry Emergency services remain at scene of road traffic collision in South Kerry
Photo by Jerry O'Sullivan
Share this article

Emergency services remain at the scene of a road traffic collision in South Kerry this lunchtime.

A crane, bus and car were involved in the crash which occurred at Loo Bridge, Kilgarvan.

The crash occurred at approximately at 11am and involved a car, bus and crane.

Advertisement

The collision occurred about 1 mile from Loo Bridge on the R569 road; that’s the road from Loo Bridge to Kenmare.

It’s believed the collision occurred when the crane, which was on the back of a truck, collided with a bus travelling in the opposite direction.

Seven people have been taken to hospital and it’s believed their injuries are not life-threatening.

Advertisement

The Garda Traffic Forensic Team are travelling to the scene and it’s expected the road will remain closed for several hours.

Diversions are in place via Moll’s Gap.

This is Jerry O'Sullivan's report from Loo Bridge for the 1 o'clock news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus