Sports chain Intersport Elvery’s is recruiting for the opening of its new Tralee store in October.

The company previously had a store on the Mall in the county town but it closed in recent years.

It’s expected to open the new store in the old Dunnes Stores premises, also on the Mall; the building was sold in April.

Intersport Elvery’s is currently recruiting sports advisors for the new Tralee shop.

https://ie.talent.com/view?id=77be56cd050b