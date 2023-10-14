Advertisement
Elected members call on Kerry County Council to triple allocations

Oct 14, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Elected members call on Kerry County Council to triple allocations
Elected councillors have called on Kerry County Council to triple their allocations.

It follows a motion from Sinn Féin councillor, Robert Beasley, at the recent full council meeting.

At the full meeting of Kerry County Council, councillor Robert Beasley tabled the motion for increased funding for councillors.

He says councillors allocation is €29,000 and elected members find this is used within five or six jobs.

Cllr Beasley says there are 33 councillors covering the entire county, reacting to various jobs; and it’s his view that the allocation is insufficient and needs to be vastly increased.

He added anytime there is difficulty within their municipal districts, due to unseasonable weather, or unexpected events, the public is advised to contact their local council.

Cllr Beasley says the funding is put to good use, but goes quickly, and as a result 30 or 40 jobs in the locality can not be completed.

The motion was seconded by Independent councillor, Charlie Farrelly, who added that the cost of material for the council is ever increasing.

In response, Kerry County Council advised the matter will be considered in context of the 2024 budgetary process.

