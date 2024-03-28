Elected councillors will write to the Transport Minister requesting funding to progress works on the N86.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald raised the motion at the recent meeting at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

He says sections of the N86 Tralee-Dingle road are gone beyond a joke; and the amount of repair work is costing a fortune.

Cllr Fitzgerald claims the next sections of the road are shovel ready, but no funding was received from the Department of Transport or the TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland).

The West Kerry councillor says more money needs to be allocated to progress the works, which he believes have been going on for over 20 years.