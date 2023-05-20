Council to write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland to request next stage of N86 road works begin immediately

Kerry County Council will write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland to request that the next stage of works on the N86 Dingle -Tralee road be started immediately.

It follows a motion by Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald at a meeting of Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Cllr Fitzgerald said the road has deteriorated rapidly in recent months and urgent upgrades are needed.

Cllr Breandan Fitzgerald raised the motion, saying that immediate action is needed.

He said that the section of the N86 between Lispole and Dingle is very bad, adding that he’s lost count of the amount of times he has seen the council maintenance team filling in potholes on the road.

Cllr Fitzgerald said Lispole to Ballinvowning is particularly in decline, and that the council are just throwing money down the drain by having to repeatedly repair this road.

Cllr Fitzgerald also noted the development of a footpath cycleway between upper and lower camp was in need of urgent progression, and that locals have been waiting over 20 years for this scheme.

Kerry County Council responded advising that the current priority is to complete the section of road between Annascaul and Lispole.

It said an application was made to TII for minor improvement works between Lispole and Dingle, but this was unsuccessful.

The council also noted that progress along the N86 is being implemented on a phased basis; and the advancement of the section between Upper and Lower Camp is subject to TII approval and availability of necessary funding.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald’s motion to write to the TII was seconded by Fine Gael councillor, Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.