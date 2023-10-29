Elected councillors to write to Marine Minister to request reinstatement of ban on trawling inside six nautical miles

Elected councillors will write to the Minister for Marine seeking to reinstate the ban on pair trawlers within the 6-nautical-mile zone.

It follows a motion at the recent county council meeting, from Fine Gael councillor, Patrick Connor-Scarteen.

He says further scientific evidence or public consultation is not necessary as the evidence from the vessels in the area is there.

Cllr Connor-Scarteen claims extreme damage is being done to marine life in Kenmare and other parts of the coastline as a result.

He says trawling is affecting inland bays, inshore fishermen, the environment, and livelihoods across the Western seaboard.

The motion to write to Minister Charlie McConalogue to reinstate the ban, was seconded by Fine Gael councillor, Aoife Thornton.