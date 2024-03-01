Advertisement
News

Elected councillors to write to HSE and health minister requesting accommodation for staff at Dingle Hospital

Mar 1, 2024 17:52 By radiokerrynews
Elected councillors will write to the Health Minister and HSE requesting accommodation for staff of Dingle Hospital.

It follows a motion at the recent full council meeting, from Fianna Fáil councillor for the Corca Dhuibhne MD, Michael O’ Shea.

Cllr O’Shea says constituents have raised concerns over low staffing levels at the hospital, due to the lack of accommodation in the area for newly recruited staff.

He asked for the HSE and Health Minister to liaise with management at West Kerry Community Hospital.

Cllr O’Shea says it’s very unfair to only have two thirds of the facility in operation, due to staffing issues, which he believes has knock on effects to the wider community.

The motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Mikey Sheehy.

