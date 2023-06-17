Elderly man killed in a crash in North Kerry

An elderly man has been killed in a crash in North Kerry.

The collision involving two vehicles occurred near Ballylongford on the Listowel road at 4.15 this afternoon.

A man, who's understood to be in his late 60s or early 70s, has been killed.

Three other people have been injured, a male and two females.

One person has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital while the other two have been taken to University Hospital Kerry.

The road is closed and gardai are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to contact Listowel Garda Station on 06821000.