Elderly man airlifted to hospital after fall in South Kerry

An elderly man has been airlifted to hospital after being injured in a fall in South Kerry.

The 72-year-old Dutch man suffered a serious lower leg injury while walking the Kerry Way in Caherdaniel this morning.

At around 10.40am, ambulance crew notified Valentia Coast Guard of the incident, as the man fell in extremely difficult terrain, an area not accessible to an ambulance.

Advertisement

The Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115 was tasked to the scene, along with Iveragh Coast Guard, and HSE ambulance service.

The helicopter landed on the mountain, and the man was stretchered to the helicopter, where he was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

The operation ended at 2pm, and has been described by Iveragh Coast Guard as another successful call-out.