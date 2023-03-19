Eight social houses in Kenmare MD vacant for over two years

There are currently 26 vacant social houses in the Kenmare Municipal District according to Kerry County Council.

The figures, provided at the recent Kenmare MD meeting, show of these, 8 have been vacant for more than two years.

Of the 26 social houses, 8 have been vacant for over two years, including 4 one and two bed units.

11 houses have been vacant for less than a year, 7 of which are one and two bed homes, while 7 units have been vacant for 1 to 2 years, including five one or two bed houses.

The figures were provided in response to motions from Independent councillors, Johnny Healy-Rae and Dan McCarthy.

Meanwhile, there are 821 people on the waiting list for social housing in the Kenmare area

430 people are awaiting one bed units, almost 220 (218) are on the list for 2 bed homes, 140 applicants are awaiting 3 bed units, 32 people are on the list for 4 bed houses, while 1 applicant is awaiting a 5 bed unit.

16 vacant social housing units in the area are awaiting repair, while 2 are repaired and awaiting allocation.

There are 929 tenancies in total within the MD, that includes 675 in Local Authority housing, just under 150 (146) in HAP tenancies, 65 under the Rental Accommodation Scheme

and 43 tenancies under leasing in the area.