Eight men charged with public order offences in Killarney on New Year's Day

Eight men have appeared in court charged with violent disorder on the grounds of Hotel Killarney on New Year's Day.

The men, aged between 27 and 36, are all asylum seekers and had been living at the hotel, which is being used as temporary direct provision centre.

The alleged incident took place on January 1st.

Advertisement

Solicitor Padraig O'Connell, who is representing the four Georgian men, says there's no feud between the Georgians and Algerians, adding the alleged incident revolves around a mobile phone.

Algerian native Fouad Mekhazni, who is aged 27 and has an address of Room 1094 at Hotel Killarney, was charged with one count of violent disorder contrary to Section 15 of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act, as well as a second count of producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, on January 1st on the grounds of Hotel Killarney.

Detective Garda Nigel Hennessy gave details of arrest, charge and caution; the accused made no reply to the charge.

Advertisement

The state objected to bail due to the seriousness of the charges stating they believed he posed a threat to public safety.

Detective Garda Hennessy stated gardaí have no details of any possible criminal history in Algeria as he entered Dublin on December 26th, 2021 with no identity documents and applied for asylum.

Gardaí are in contact with Interpol to establish Mr Mekhazni's true identity and criminal history, the court heard.

Advertisement

His solicitor Brendan Ahern stated his client didn't start the altercation and was defending himself, adding he denies he had a knife.

Gardaí say he's actions were captured on CCTV, branding them out of control saying he was swinging a knife.

Judge David Waters remanded Fouad Mekhazni in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via videolink tomorrow.

Advertisement

Three more Algerian men also appeared before the court.

Rabah Kouchih, Allal Bazzit and Mounir Fadli of Hotel Killarney, are charged with violent disorder.

Georgian natives Allal Bazizt aged 36, Levani Guliashvili who's aged 32, Giorgi Basharadze who is 34 and 36-year-old Amiran Meparishvili were also charged with violent disorder at Hotel Killarney on New Year's Day.

Advertisement

When charged Mr Basharadze replied "you saw everything on the cameras", while Mr Guilsshvili replied "I was only trying to calm things down"; both other men made no reply when charged.

These four men were granted bail subject to conditions and will reappeared before Killarney Distruct Court on February 7th, for DPP directions.

The men will reside in Clare, Laois and Louth and part of their bail conditions require them to stay away from Killarney, except for court appearances and solicitor appointments.