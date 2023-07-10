Advertisement
News

Education Minister welcomes recognition for LNG as green transition fuel in Shannon Estuary Report

Jul 10, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister welcomes recognition for LNG as green transition fuel in Shannon Estuary Report Education Minister welcomes recognition for LNG as green transition fuel in Shannon Estuary Report
Share this article

The Education Minister has welcomed that liquefied natural gas has been recognised as a green transition fuel in a blueprint for energy development in the Shannon Estuary.

Minister Norma Foley, who’s also a Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, was speaking after the launch of the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce Report.

The report says there’s potential for 10,000 new green jobs by 2035 for Kerry, Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary; increasing to 50,000 by 2050.

Advertisement

An Bórd Pleanála is still to make a decision on a planning application by Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

Minister Foley says, while not commenting on the planning case, she welcomes the recognition for an LNG facility to be significant and strategic.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus