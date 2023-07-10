Education Minister welcomes recognition for LNG as green transition fuel in Shannon Estuary Report

The Education Minister has welcomed that liquefied natural gas has been recognised as a green transition fuel in a blueprint for energy development in the Shannon Estuary.

Minister Norma Foley, who’s also a Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, was speaking after the launch of the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce Report.

The report says there’s potential for 10,000 new green jobs by 2035 for Kerry, Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary; increasing to 50,000 by 2050.

An Bórd Pleanála is still to make a decision on a planning application by Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

Minister Foley says, while not commenting on the planning case, she welcomes the recognition for an LNG facility to be significant and strategic.