Education Minister spokesperson says schools have autonomy to choose suppliers under school books scheme

The government says that schools have been given the autonomy to choose their own suppliers under the free school books scheme.

That’s according to a spokesman for Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, who was reacting to comments from Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly.

Deputy Daly hit out at the government over the scheme, saying he has been contacted by small independent book shops who are excluded from it or finding it difficult.

The spokesman for Minister Foley, says many schools already have strong relationships with local bookshops, which is expected to continue under the scheme.

He added the decision to give schools the autonomy to choose suppliers, was to protect local bookshops.