The Education Minister says students receiving their Junior Cert results today should feel a major sense of achievement.

A record 71-thousand students either opened the envelope or checked online to see how June's exams went, including 2,000 in Kerry.

However, with the new Junior Cycle, work completed throughout the course of the year is also taken into account.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Education Minister Norma Foley says your first state exam is a big educational step: