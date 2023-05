The Education Minister has told the State Examinations Commission that the Leaving Cert results should be released in August.

Currently, students sitting the exams have no idea when they will be able to collect their results.

Last year, students were forced to wait until September 2nd - 2 weeks after they're traditionally issued.

Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley says while she's outlined her position - a date is still unclear: