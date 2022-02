The Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the government will await advice from NPHET before deciding if masks should be optional.

The legal requirement to wear one in shops and on public transport is in place until the end of the month.

Health officials meet tomorrow to consider if that should be replaced with guidance.

Advertisement

Education Minister Norma Foley says the need to self-isolate if you have Covid symptoms will remain: