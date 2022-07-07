Advertisement
Education Minister says entire school transport scheme under review

Jul 7, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
The Minister for Education says the entire school transport scheme is under review.

Yesterday, measures including waiving school transport fees and increasing the back-to-school allowance were announced to reduce the cost of sending children to school.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock said this waiver will mean little to families who are still subjected to what he described as an out-dated school transport system.

He added the year-long waiver won’t address problems with the concessionary seat lottery system, which he branded unfair, or the limits on eligibility for bus routes based on distance from the school.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the review will look at these issues.

