Education Minister makes multi-million euro funding announcement for Tralee school

Nov 13, 2023 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister, Norma Foley has made a multi-million euro funding announcement for a Tralee school.

Presentation Secondary School is to be allocated money specialist classrooms and special educational rooms.

 

Presentation Secondary School Tralee is to get Department of Education funds for new facilities including specialist classrooms for music, science, technology, graphics and textiles.

The multi-million funding will also provide for the development of a two-classroom special educational needs base for the school.

The all-girls school can trace its origins back to 1809, when the Presentation Sisters came to Tralee to teach children of the area.

Education Minister Norma Foley said this money would provide Presentation Secondary School with new state-of-the-art facilities to continue its proud tradition of education in Tralee.

The Minister returned to the school she used to teach in to meet principal Mairéad Finucane, board of management chairperson Brendan Walsh, staff and students.

The school will now move to appoint a design team to design and tender the project and oversee the construction.

