The Minister for Education says the decisive rejection of both referendums does not reflect the people's view of the Government.

Kerry strongly reflected the trends seen nationwide, rejecting Friday's Family Amendment by 71 per cent to 29 per cent.

The county rejected the Care Amendment by 76 per cent to 24.

Minister Norma Foley, who's the Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, says the results are not a judgment on the government:

An independent TD for Kerry says the results reflect anger amongst voters.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae claims the suggestion that people were confused when casting their votes is dismissive and untrue.

He says the electorate knew exactly what they were doing: