Advertisement
News

Minister for Education insists decisive rejection of both referendums is not a reflection of people's view of the Government

Mar 11, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Education insists decisive rejection of both referendums is not a reflection of people's view of the Government
https://www.electoralcommission.ie/referendums/
Share this article

The Minister for Education says the decisive rejection of both referendums does not reflect the people's view of the Government.

Kerry strongly reflected the trends seen nationwide, rejecting Friday's Family Amendment by 71 per cent to 29 per cent.

The county rejected the Care Amendment by 76 per cent to 24.

Advertisement

Minister Norma Foley, who's the Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, says the results are not a judgment on the government:

An independent TD for Kerry says the results reflect anger amongst voters.

Advertisement

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae claims the suggestion that people were confused when casting their votes is dismissive and untrue.

He says the electorate knew exactly what they were doing:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry MEP selected to run in Ireland South European Elections this year
Advertisement
Listowel features in Heritage Council publication
New online tool allows people to track progress of development projects
Advertisement

Recommended

Listowel features in Heritage Council publication
Kerry MEP selected to run in Ireland South European Elections this year
New online tool allows people to track progress of development projects
Killarney hotel owner says rising prices for certain events impacts reputation of entire industry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus