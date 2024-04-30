Advertisement
Education Minister describes Killarney as “beating heart” of tourism industry

Apr 30, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister describes Killarney as “beating heart” of tourism industry
The Education Minister has described Killarney as “the beating heart” of the tourism industry.

Minister Norma Foley, a Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, said "when Killarney is successful, the rest of the county also benefits".

She made the comments at a Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce members’ luncheon yesterday.

Minister Foley also cited a statistic that “55 per cent of visitors to Killarney also go elsewhere in the county and the top three destinations after Killarney are Dingle, Kenmare and Tralee".

She said she admired that businesses in the town are "so progressive, forward-thinking and cohesive".

Minister Foley also said the "opening of the new Macroom bypass has been hugely significant and the next priority is to get the planned N22 road from Farranfore to Killarney over the line as that is hugely important".

