East Kerry care centre receives positive HIQA report

A Kerry care centre has received a positive report from the Health Information and Quality Authority.

The health watchdog carried out an unannounced inspection of Gortacoosh Accommodation Services in Glenflesk, on February 14th.

The centre was inspected in 20 categories of the Health Act 2007, and was found to be fully compliant in 17.

It was found to be substantially compliant in three areas; Statement of purpose; general welfare and development; and premises.

Inspectors noted areas of the residence required maintenance; But overall, the report found residents were supported to have a good quality of life.