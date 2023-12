€9,500 in funding has been approved for Kerry County Council to support the participation of women and diversity in next year’s local elections.

Minister for Local Government and Planning, Kieran O’Donnell announced the funding.

It’s part of a more than €200,000 (€205,568) to support 26 local authorities and one regional women’s caucus.

Advertisement

Minister O’Donnell says this funding is aimed at encouraging gender balance and diversity at local government level.