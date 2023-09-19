€65,000 grant to renovate the Peig Sayers ferry

The Peig Sayers ferry is being renovated.
The Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Scheme, implemented by Bord Iaschaigh Mhara (BIM) is providing a €65,000 grant for the boat to be fitted with new engines.
Hundreds of businesses around the country have benefitted from the scheme in recent years.
The Great Blasket Experience is a seasonal tourism enterprise which operates eco tours from Dingle Bay to the Blasket Island.
Its ferry also transports goods from the mainland and is a maintenance boat for the island.
Billy O’Connor, the owner of the ferry, says he’s renovating the 20-year-old boat as it has been breaking down frequently and is disrupting the tourism business to the island.