€65,000 grant to renovate the Peig Sayers ferry

The Peig Sayers ferry is being renovated.

The Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Scheme, implemented by Bord Iaschaigh Mhara (BIM) is providing a €65,000 grant for the boat to be fitted with new engines.

Hundreds of businesses around the country have benefitted from the scheme in recent years.

Advertisement

The Great Blasket Experience is a seasonal tourism enterprise which operates eco tours from Dingle Bay to the Blasket Island.

Its ferry also transports goods from the mainland and is a maintenance boat for the island.

Billy O’Connor, the owner of the ferry, says he’s renovating the 20-year-old boat as it has been breaking down frequently and is disrupting the tourism business to the island.