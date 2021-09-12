€46,000 for two Kerry garden projects

Over €46,000 has been allocated to two Kerry projects.

It is part of a national allocation of over €800,000 for 25 projects under the CLÁR programme for community gardens, outdoor spaces and allotments.

Over €37,600 will be given to Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne for museum gardens with a particular focus on biodiversity.

Advertisement

Around €9,000 will be used for a garden and community recreation area at Church Field Wildlife Garden & Recreation Area in Lispole.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin has welcomed the announcement.