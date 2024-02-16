Advertisement
News

Revenue seize €46,000 in cash after searching a property in Kerry

Feb 16, 2024 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Revenue seize €46,000 in cash after searching a property in Kerry
Share this article

Revenue has seized €46,000 in cash after searching a property in this county yesterday.

The Revenue Commissioners believe the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

Following the seizure, Judge Patricia Harney, at Limerick District Court, granted a three-month cash detention order to Revenue officers.

Advertisement

In addition, the 34,000 unstamped cigarettes branded ‘L &M Red’, ‘L&M Blue’ and ‘Marlboro Gold’ have a retail value of over €28,800 and would potentially have cost the Exchequer over almost €23,000.

Separately, Revenue officers seized herbal cannabis and MDMA this week -with a estimated combined value of over €300,000.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and the shadow economy.

Advertisement

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Investigations into all seizures continue.

 

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing teenager in North Kerry
Advertisement
Saint John of God Community Services transferring all service responsibilities nationwide to HSE
Sports minister in Killarney to discuss redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing teenager in North Kerry
Saint John of God Community Services transferring all service responsibilities nationwide to HSE
Sports minister in Killarney to discuss redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium
Supporters attending Kerry versus Mayo game advised to park responsibly
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus