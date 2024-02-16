Revenue has seized €46,000 in cash after searching a property in this county yesterday.

The Revenue Commissioners believe the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

Following the seizure, Judge Patricia Harney, at Limerick District Court, granted a three-month cash detention order to Revenue officers.

In addition, the 34,000 unstamped cigarettes branded ‘L &M Red’, ‘L&M Blue’ and ‘Marlboro Gold’ have a retail value of over €28,800 and would potentially have cost the Exchequer over almost €23,000.

Separately, Revenue officers seized herbal cannabis and MDMA this week -with a estimated combined value of over €300,000.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and the shadow economy.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Investigations into all seizures continue.