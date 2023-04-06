Advertisement
€43 million invested in Kerry so far under the National Broadband Plan

Apr 6, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
€43 million invested in Kerry so far under the National Broadband Plan
€43 million has been invested in Kerry since 2020 under the National Broadband Plan.

National Broadband Ireland is delivering high-speed broadband to 23% of Ireland’s population.

It’s 40% complete in Kerry, delivering high-speed broadband to 11,000 premises which previously had no access.

In Kerry, there’s 27,500 properties deemed not to have access to high-speed broadband.

A total of €107 million will be spent in Kerry in the duration of the National Broadband Plan, and €43 million of that has already been invested since 2020.

40% of the project is complete in the county, bringing high-speed broadband to over 11,000 homes and businesses in Kerry.

There’s another 10% currently being built; 20% of premises have gone through the engineering phase and are in design, and the remaining 30% are yet to be surveyed.

There are 17 different construction areas across Kerry, and there are now five areas where broadband is active – Ballyheigue, Ballydavid, Castlegregory, Rathmore and Tralee, with the next big deployment area being Kilgarvan.

Adam Ledwith, Media Manager with NBI says it’s a significant investment in broadband infrastructure in Kerry.

