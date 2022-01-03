€400,000 allocation to Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre questioned by councillor

A €400,000 allocation to Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre has been questioned by a councillor.

Fine Gael councillor for the Listowel Municipal District, Aoife Thornton sought a response from Kerry County Council CEO Moira Murrell about the facility during a meeting on its financial plans for 2022.

At the budget meeting, the local authority said €403,000 is being allocated to Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre in 2022, of which €134,000 relates to loan repayments.

Advertisement

Both Tralee Sports and Leisure Centre and Ballybunion Swimming Pool will share €60,000.

Councillor Aoife Thornton said the services the Tralee and Ballybunion facilities provide are excellent, and more funding should be directed to them.

She also asked CEO Moira Murrell details of the loan on the Killarney centre, adding her query was no slight on the facility.

Advertisement

Ms Murrell said the Killarney pool is the only one the council owns and there has been considerable work done there to lessen the financial burden on the council.

She added when grants were drawn down in the past, the local authority had to take on certain responsibilities.

Head of Finance Angela McAllen said it was a €3.5 million, 15-year loan, which will run into 2023 at the earliest.

Advertisement

She added the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is worth €8.5 million.