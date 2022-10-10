Advertisement
€245,000 donated to 123 community groups Kerry in Limerick

Oct 10, 2022 10:10 By radiokerrynews
€245,000 donated to 123 community groups Kerry in Limerick
Almost a quarter of a million-euro (€245,000) has been donated to over 120 (123) community groups in Kerry and Limerick.

It’s from renewable energy company, SSE Renewables’ Limerick and North Kerry Community Fund.

It distributes funding on behalf of the Dromada, Athea, Tournafulla, Rathcahill, and Leanamore wind farms to support of energy efficiency, safety, and sustainability projects.

Among the Kerry beneficiaries are Tarbert National School, which is to get €4,000 for a sensory garden, while Brosna GAA will receive €3,000 for a lighting project.

