€21.5 million overdraft approved for Kerry County Council

Kerry County Councillors have approved an overdraft of €21.5 million to ensure cashflow for the council next year.

At the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, councillors were told the current operating environment continues to present uncertainty and challenges to the council’s finances.

The meeting heard this temporary borrowing facility would enable the council to continue its normal business and day-to-day activities.

Councillors were told the borrowing wouldn’t exceed €21.5 million and this overdraft will cover a 12-month period until December next year.

This borrowing is subject to the sanction of the Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien.