Advertisement
News

€21.5 million overdraft approved for Kerry County Council

Oct 19, 2023 10:14 By radiokerrynews
€21.5 million overdraft approved for Kerry County Council
Share this article

Kerry County Councillors have approved an overdraft of €21.5 million to ensure cashflow for the council next year.

At the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, councillors were told the current operating environment continues to present uncertainty and challenges to the council’s finances.

The meeting heard this temporary borrowing facility would enable the council to continue its normal business and day-to-day activities.

Advertisement

Councillors were told the borrowing wouldn’t exceed €21.5 million and this overdraft will cover a 12-month period until December next year.

This borrowing is subject to the sanction of the Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Proposed closure of West Limerick plant would have major effect on region’s dairy sector
Advertisement
Council to seek additional funding to enable route selection process for N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass to continue
Former Kerry TB hospital sold for €1.1million
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry and West Limerick Credit Unions celebrating 75th International Credit Union Day
Proposed closure of West Limerick plant would have major effect on region’s dairy sector
Former Kerry TB hospital sold for €1.1million
Kerry native wins Best Short Film script at Writers Guild of Ireland Zebbie Awards 2023
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus