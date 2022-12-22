Advertisement
News

€20,000 in funding awarded to non-profit organisations in Kerry

Dec 22, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
€20,000 in funding awarded to non-profit organisations in Kerry €20,000 in funding awarded to non-profit organisations in Kerry
Share this article

Two non-profit organisations in Kerry are to receive €20,000 in funding from a global philanthropic network.

The Ireland Funds has awarded the money to KASI – Killarney Immigration Support Centre, and to the Kerry Writer’s Museum, Listowel.

The Ireland Funds says a significant number of refugees have been settled in Killarney, and so KASI’s services are needed now more than ever.

Advertisement

Both tranches of funding will go towards offsetting increased energy costs, through the installation of energy-saving bulbs and heaters, as well as upgrading buildings.

The funding will come through the Heart of the Community Fund, which the organisation established in 2021 to support organisations who meet the ever-growing needs of people in Ireland.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus