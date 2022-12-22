€20,000 in funding awarded to non-profit organisations in Kerry

Two non-profit organisations in Kerry are to receive €20,000 in funding from a global philanthropic network.

The Ireland Funds has awarded the money to KASI – Killarney Immigration Support Centre, and to the Kerry Writer’s Museum, Listowel.

The Ireland Funds says a significant number of refugees have been settled in Killarney, and so KASI’s services are needed now more than ever.

Both tranches of funding will go towards offsetting increased energy costs, through the installation of energy-saving bulbs and heaters, as well as upgrading buildings.

The funding will come through the Heart of the Community Fund, which the organisation established in 2021 to support organisations who meet the ever-growing needs of people in Ireland.