€19,000 funding for St Patrick's Day parades in Kerry

Mar 8, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
€19,000 funding for St Patrick's Day parades in Kerry
St Patrick's Day celebrations in The Kingdom. Photo by Marian O'Flaherty
Funding of over €19,000 has been allocated for St Patrick's Day parades in Kerry.

Kerry County Council has awarded the money through the 2023 Community Support Fund to assist with the organisation and running of parades.

Both Tralee Chamber Alliance and the St Patrick’s Festival Committee of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce have been awarded €8,000.

The St Patrick’s Day Festival Committee, Castleisland has gotten €1,000, while Glór na Gael - St Patrick’s Day Parade, Listowel has been allocated €650 each.

The Killorglin Events Committee, Castlemaine Events Committee, and Cahersiveen Alliance have each been awarded €500 for the organisation of their respective parades.

