€1.73 million in funding is to be allocated to Dingle Fishery Harbour Centre.

The funding is part of the Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme 2022.

€35 million is to be invested in capital projects across Ireland's six state-owned Fishery Harbour Centres at Killybegs, Ros an Mhíl, Dingle, Castletownbere, Dunmore East and Howth.