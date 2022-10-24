Advertisement
News

€1.26 million raised from this years Ring Of Kerry Charity Cycle

Oct 24, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
€1.26 million raised from this years Ring Of Kerry Charity Cycle €1.26 million raised from this years Ring Of Kerry Charity Cycle
The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle will return in 2022. Pic: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC
Share this article

The Ring Of Kerry Charity Cycle raised €1.26 million for 34 charities from this years event.

The beneficiaries of the charity cycle include - Ard Cúram Day Care Centre, Banna Rescue, Breakthrough Cancer , Down Syndrome Kerry, Cúnamh Iveragh and the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The total raised overall now stands at €18.7 million for 160 charities, since it started almost 40 years ago.

Advertisement

The money raised was presented to the charities at a function in the Killarney Brewery (Brewing & Distillery Company) recently.

PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, Cathal Walshe, says the event being back on the road this year made it extra special.

 

Advertisement

 

Other charities to benefit from the Ring Of Kerry Charity Cycle include Enable Ireland, South West Councilling Centre - Killarney, Bru Columbanus Cork, Killarney Water Rescue, the Irish Red Cross and the Irish pilgrimage Trust.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus