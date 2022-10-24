€1.26 million raised from this years Ring Of Kerry Charity Cycle

The Ring Of Kerry Charity Cycle raised €1.26 million for 34 charities from this years event.

The beneficiaries of the charity cycle include - Ard Cúram Day Care Centre, Banna Rescue, Breakthrough Cancer , Down Syndrome Kerry, Cúnamh Iveragh and the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The total raised overall now stands at €18.7 million for 160 charities, since it started almost 40 years ago.

The money raised was presented to the charities at a function in the Killarney Brewery (Brewing & Distillery Company) recently.

PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, Cathal Walshe, says the event being back on the road this year made it extra special.

Other charities to benefit from the Ring Of Kerry Charity Cycle include Enable Ireland, South West Councilling Centre - Killarney, Bru Columbanus Cork, Killarney Water Rescue, the Irish Red Cross and the Irish pilgrimage Trust.