Driver caught going twice the speed limit in Tarbert

Apr 25, 2024 11:43 By radiokerrynews
Driver caught going twice the speed limit in Tarbert
A driver has been caught going twice the speed limit through Tarbert.

Gardaí in North Kerry detected the motorist driving at 103km/h in the 50km/h zone through the village at about 4:25am yesterday.

Photos © Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region

Gardaí say they cannot emphasise enough how important it is to drive safely and within the speed limit no matter the time of day or night.

Separately, gardaí seized a car in Tarbert which hadn’t been taxed in over 3 years.

The car was taken off the road, with the tax out for over 1,300 days.

Photos © Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region

