Dozens of events across Kerry today for Culture Night

Dozens of events are taking place across Kerry today for Culture Night.

It celebrates culture, creativity, and the arts and is delivered nationwide.

There are 44 events happening in Kerry for Culture Night.

Among them is an outdoor art installation at Gallarus Oratory, the ancient church on the Dingle Peninsula, which will begin at 8.30pm and repeat every 15 minutes until midnight.

Projection artist, Tim Schmelzer, who lives and works in Vienna, but visits Brandon each year, has created a site-specific light and sound production.

A free shuttle service by Local Link Kerry will operate from Dingle town to Gallarus Oratory. The first shuttle will depart the quay bus stop opposite Supervalu in Dingle at 8.15pm and run every 20 – 25 minutes.

The first MTU Culture Night event in Tralee town aims to connect the university with the people of the town.

Into Light begins at 8pm at the Island of Geese for approximately 50 minutes, and includes film, traditional music, spoken word, animation, poetry, and solo classical and contemporary musical performances.

Siamsa Tíre is presenting free events in all three of its venues - in the Siamsa Tíre theatre in Tralee, people can learn about Irish Munnix Dance, unique to Siamsa, as well as song from the National Folk Theatre repertoire between 6 and 8pm.

From 9-11pm, there’ll be an experimental and informal performance,,Imeall/Llaemi, by the National Circus Festival.

In Teach Siamsa, Finuge, and Teach Siamsa na Carraige, Dingle, people can discover the tradition of Bothántaíocht in an evening of music, song, and dance, followed by an informal trad session.

In Cahersiveen, there’s a guided tour of the Old Barracks Heritage Centre, along with the story of Sadhbh, who inspired the name of Cahersiveen; that’s between 5 and 7.30pm.

There’s an evening of music, song, dance and poetry celebrating the best of Sliabh Luachra culture by local performers in Tureencahill Community Centre between 8 and 10.30pm.

A full list of all Kerry Culture Night events is available at culturenight.ie