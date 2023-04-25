Advertisement
Discovery of bells point to power of prayer says Kerry priest

Apr 25, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Discovery of bells point to power of prayer says Kerry priest
A Kerry priest says the power of prayer has helped find missing church bells.

The brass bells used for consecration during Mass at Fenit church disappeared on Saturday morning.

Spa Parish Churchill/Fenit issued an appeal for their recovery.

Parish priest for Spa, Churchill and Fenit, Fr Francis Nolan said the bells were found this morning on church grounds.

Fr Nolan praised Mary O'Brien Browne who found the bells and had been searching for them along with others in the parish.

Fr Nolan said the bells have been in Fenit church for generations and had been donated by the community.

He told Radio Kerry therefore, they're very precious and he said their discovery showed the power of prayer.

Fr Nolan thanked everyone involved in their search, in particular Mary O'Brien Browne  and also thanked everyone who prayed that they would be found.

 

