Diocese of Kerry to sell Artfert Retreat Centre to The Grove

Ardfert Retreat Centre is being sold by the Diocese of Kerry, and will become the permanent home for The Grove addiction centre, formerly known as Talbot Grove.

The retreat centre first opened in 1981, but was found to be no longer economically viable in recent years.

The announcement was made at all Masses in the Diocese at the weekend.

Advertisement

As a result of Covid-19 and the resultant public health restrictions, no retreats or residential programmes have been run in the Ardfert Retreat Centre over the past two years.

However, according to a statement published on the Diocese of Kerry website, the centre had been running into financial difficulties prior to the pandemic, and there were serious concerns about its future.

According to the statement, it had become increasingly difficult to cover its operating costs and it was unable to facilitate pastoral programmes throughout the year, that attracted sufficient numbers.

Advertisement

In May 2020 the Diocese was approached by Talbot Grove (now The Grove), Castleisland to see if Ardfert Retreat Centre might be available on a short term basis for the purposes of running their own programmes.

In August 2020, a lease was entered into with Talbot Grove, for the use of the centre for the term of one year with an option to extend the term. This arrangement has been in place over the last nineteen months.

Representatives of The Grove recently approached the Diocese about acquiring Ardfert Retreat Centre as its long term home and it was agreed that the Diocese would sell the centre to them.

Advertisement

The Diocese statement says it has had a long association with Talbot Grove and its mission is compatible with the values of the Gospel.

Expressing sadness at having to make the decision, they thanked the people of Ardfert and also paid tribute to Sr Elizabeth who retired as the centre's director, for her hard work over the years.

The selling price for the centre has not been disclosed.