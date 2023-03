The Diocese of Kerry is to host an online Lenten talk on immigration.

Who is My Neighbour - Responding to the Reality of Immigration will be held on Tuesday March 21st at 8pm.

The guest speakers are John Lannon, CEO of the migrant support organisation Doras; Marilyn Catapat-Counihan, Coordinator of KASI; and Berni Smyth, CEO of KDYS.

Registration is essential.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VKiGf-DlTqCi7DIZS5yPTQ