A Dingle sea tourism company is expanding their fleet for the 2024 season.

Dingle Sea Safari, who run tours of the waters in Dingle three times daily, is expanding its fleet of boats due to demand.

The company has grown from 1 vessel with a capacity of 8 passengers in 2016, to 5 vessels carrying up to 60 passengers.

The expansion has also resulted in additional staff joining the business.