Dingle Hub says it'll have to stop providing work spaces from March 31st

Feb 9, 2024 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Dingle Hub says it will have to stop providing work spaces for businesses from the end of next month.

Mol Teic Dingle Hub based in Cooleen Business Centre, Emlagh West currently provides workspaces.

It says this will end on March 31st because financial support from several exchequer schemes has ended.

The West Kerry business hub says Corca Dhuibhne now possesses a thriving workspace community and it’s important to safeguard and preserve this.

It says Údarás na Gaeltachta also provides work spaces and Dingle Hub, which has managed this service since August 2022, will support clients who wish to move to Údarás’s service.

The business hub says streamlining is a sensible decision and that it will support Údarás na Gaeltachta, through gteic@corca Dhuibhne, which currently has 16 hot desks.

The hub says it’ll focus on its projects to address climate change and help the transition to a low-carbon community and economy including exploring the potential to develop biogas, and reducing high levels of car dependency.

