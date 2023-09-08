Dingle Green Party rep says town needs to be made a rent pressure zone

A Green Party representative for Dingle says the town needs to be made a rent pressure zone.

Dr Peadar Ó Fionnáin says there is a supply of houses in the area, however, decision makers are allowing the free market to decide who gets these homes.

He was reacting to an ad online where €10,000 was required upfront to secure a rental property in the area.

Mr Ó Fionnáin believes the housing crisis in Dingle is having a societal impact, with an aging population and young people leaving.

He says the ruling classes are not interested in fixing the problem and that it's killing the town.