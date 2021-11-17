Dingle GP says more emphasis needed on ventilation to curb COVID-19

A Dingle GP believes more emphasis must be placed on ventilation when it comes to curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Conor Brosnan says more people have been contacting his surgery in recent weeks about the virus; there’s been more testing and an increase in cases.

He says it’ll be a community effort to get COVID under control and new measures brought in by Government weren’t done lightly.

Dr Brosnan is urging everyone to play their part and to open windows once every ten minutes if you are indoors with other people: