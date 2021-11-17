Advertisement
News

Dingle GP says more emphasis needed on ventilation to curb COVID-19

Nov 17, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Dingle GP says more emphasis needed on ventilation to curb COVID-19 Dingle GP says more emphasis needed on ventilation to curb COVID-19
Share this article

A Dingle GP believes more emphasis must be placed on ventilation when it comes to curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Conor Brosnan says more people have been contacting his surgery in recent weeks about the virus; there’s been more testing and an increase in cases.

He says it’ll be a community effort to get COVID under control and new measures brought in by Government weren’t done lightly.

Advertisement

Dr Brosnan is urging everyone to play their part and to open windows once every ten minutes if you are indoors with other people:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus