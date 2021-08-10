Advertisement
Dingle Food Festival 2021 cancelled

Aug 10, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
The Dingle Food Festival has been cancelled again this year.

The organising committee had been hopeful after cancelling the 2020 event, the festival to showcase produce from the peninsula could take place this year.

However, it has been decided that social distancing and other public health guidelines would be impossible to maintain and would restrict the event beyond the organisers’ control.

The committee says the difficult decision has been taken to protect the safety of everyone and is hopeful that the Dingle Food Festival can take place next year from September 30th to October 2nd.

 

