Dingle Distillery has launched a new limited-edition whiskey, Dingle Lá le Bríde Single Malt Whiskey.

It’s the second release in its Wheel of the Year series.

There are only 10,000 bottles set to be released.

Advertisement

The Dingle Distillery managing director, Elliot Hughes says the new whiskey is inspired by the ancient Irish celebration of Imbolc.