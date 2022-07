Dingle Distillery has launched its new cask investment programme Descendants 2022 Cask Edition.

The sale of 100 full barrels of perfectly distilled spirit has opened to potential investors for the first time.

Dingle is now offering investors the option to purchase casks filled with single pot still whiskey, in addition to single malt.

Bourbon or Sherry are the two options available with the distillery only using first-fill casks from Dingle Distillery.