Dingle Distillery launches fourth whiskey in wheel of the year series

Dingle Distillery has launched a new limited-edition whiskey, Lúnasa Single Malt.

It’s the fourth release in their Wheel of the Year series; with a limited number of bottles set to be released.

The nine edition series celebrates the rhythm of the seasons, soltices and equinoxes, and culture of Dingle.

Managing Director of Dingle Distillery, Elliot Hughes says the latest release pays tribute to Irish heritage, and will celebrate the launch at 'A Celebration of Lúnasa’ event in August.