Digitally-enhanced Junior Entrepreneur Programme announced for next year

Oct 14, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
A digitally-enhanced Junior Entrepreneur Programme (JEP) has been announced for next year.

JEP has empowered more than 80,000 fifth and sixth class primary school pupils to start businesses in their classrooms, since its inception.

The free nationwide programme is aligned to the primary school curriculum and gives children between the ages of 11 and 12 a real insight into the business world.

The 2022 event will see a digitally-enhanced JEP which includes live events delivered straight to the classroom and increased access to some of Ireland's most successful entrepreneurs.

Schools are asked to register before October 22nd at www.juniorentrepreneur.ie.

 

