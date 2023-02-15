Development of 39 houses and apartments in Dingle appealed to An Bórd Pleanála

A proposed development of 39 houses and apartments in Dingle has been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála.

HRP Construction had been granted permission for the development at John Street in the town, subject to 24 conditions.

Conditions included the provision of social housing within the development, and that the units can't be sold to corporations or be used as holiday homes.

The proposed development includes two, two-storey houses of two beds and 13 two-storey houses of three beds.

It also includes 12 two-storey duplex apartments of three beds, and 12 one-storey duplex apartments of two beds.

The development also requires the partial demolition of a wall and lean-to-shed along John Street.

The planning application received 15 submissions, with most citing concerns over the density, level of traffic in the area, and occupancy of the units.

Conditions attached to the granting of permission included that the units would be for permanent residence for seven years, and could not be used as holiday homes.

The units also could not be used for overnight commercial guest accommodation, such as AirBnB, without prior planning permission.

The units could only be sold to individuals, not corporate entities, and 66% would be reserved for Irish speakers.

The development was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by the Marian Park Residents Association, care of Vincent O'Connor.

An Bórd Pleanála is due to make a decision by June 5th.