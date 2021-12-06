Details of restored Pandemic Unemployment Payment for hospitality being finalised today

Discussions have been underway between the hospitality sector and Government Ministers ahead of new restrictions tomorrow.

The sector is looking for details of the supports it will be offered over the coming month.

Nightclubs will close until January 9th, and pubs and restaurants return to table service only with a max of 6 people to a table.

Chef and restaurateur in Killarney, Paul Treyvaud says it'll be the end for some businesses.

The hospitality sector has been meeting Ministers this morning.

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment is set to be re-opened for people who lose their jobs because of these changes.

But payments may be linked to previous earnings, and not the full 350 euro a week rate for everyone.