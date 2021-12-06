Advertisement
News

Details of restored Pandemic Unemployment Payment for hospitality being finalised today

Dec 6, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Details of restored Pandemic Unemployment Payment for hospitality being finalised today Details of restored Pandemic Unemployment Payment for hospitality being finalised today
Share this article

Discussions have been underway between the hospitality sector and Government Ministers ahead of new restrictions tomorrow.

The sector is looking for details of the supports it will be offered over the coming month.

 

Advertisement

Nightclubs will close until January 9th, and pubs and restaurants return to table service only with a max of 6 people to a table.

Chef and restaurateur in Killarney, Paul Treyvaud says it'll be the end for some businesses.

Advertisement

 

The hospitality sector has been meeting Ministers this morning.

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment is set to be re-opened for people who lose their jobs because of these changes.

Advertisement

But payments may be linked to previous earnings, and not the full 350 euro a week rate for everyone.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus